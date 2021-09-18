Keith B. Hollis, 61, of Liverpool, NY passed away on Friday, Sep 10, 2021, after a battle with COVID-19. Born in Oswego, NY, he was the son of the late Clarence and Jeanette (Bonney) Hollis. He graduated from Pulaski Academy and Central School in 1978, and owned and operated Hollis’s Outdoor Toy Store for 22 years before moving on to operate a hauling business. A friend of the local community, he was an active supporter of many organizations throughout his life. He regularly went out of his way to help others and provide support to those in need. A lifelong car and motorcycle enthusiast, he enjoyed a pastime rebuilding vintage models. In his later years, he took pleasure in cooking, gardening, and exploring the country with his longtime companion Tracey DeForest. A devoted father, and soon-to-be grandfather, his pride and joy were his son Keith R. Hollis and daughter Mackenzie (Hollis) Frederick, and no destination was too far to be present for important events and celebrations. Undoubtedly, Keith will be remembered for his kindness, humor, and love of adventure.
He is survived by his companion of 11 years, Tracey DeForest of Liverpool, his son Keith R. Hollis of San Diego, CA, his daughter Mackenzie (Joshua) Frederick of Ballston Spa. Sisters and brothers Carol (Francis) Maloney of Kirkville, Donald (Ruth) Hollis of Plattsburgh, James (Bonnie) Hollis of Mexico, Karen (Fred) Dashnaw of Pulaski, Cindy Pettit (John) of Constantia, Claudia Furnia of East Syracuse, Nathan (Naw) Hollis of Syracuse, and Sister-in-Law Joyce Hollis of Fulton. He is predeceased by Clarence and Jeanette Hollis of Pulaski, brothers David Hollis of Fulton, Robert and Teresa Hollis of Reading, PA and brother-in-law Robert Furnia. He had several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, September 23rd at the Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street Pulaski. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Remembrance flowers may be directed to the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.