Keith G. Clark Jr., 82, formerly of Great Bend, NY, passed away on May 21, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
He was born on February 7, 1940, in Felts Mills, NY, son of Keith G. and Ruth (King) Clark Sr. and he graduated from Carthage High School in 1959.
Following school he entered the US Air Force on January 27, 1961. He served as an AirCraft Mechanic, serving in Vietnam and all over the world. Keith was honorably discharged on July 31, 1984 as a Master Sergeant and he received the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, NCO Professional Military Education Ribbon, AF Longevity Service Award Ribbon with 4 Devices, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, AF Outstanding Unit Award, and Af Good Conduct Medal with 6 Oak Leaf Clusters.
He married Diana R. Brow on July 21, 1961 at the Felts Mills Church of Christ Disciples. Diana worked for Kmart for 15years.
Keith enjoyed attending car shows and he was an avid fan of classic cars.Keith was best known for taking care of others. He was very giving and would help anyone who was in need. He would always help out by repairing and worlingon their cars.
He worked at K&B Motors in Adams for 10 years as a service manager and Davidson Auto Sales as a parts manager retiring in the early 2000’s.
He is survived by his wife, Diana R. Clark, Carthage, NY; a son, Brian K. Clark, Rome, NY; a daughter and son-in-law, Sarah J. (Gary) Neddo,Lowville, NY; nine grandchildren, Andrew, Derek, Cassandra and Virginia Neddo, Kayla and Brian Roux, Alyssa Clark, Laurel (Timothy) Johns and Jared Engh; 6 great grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Darryl (Pam) Clark, Carthage, NY; a sister, Linda Crabtree, Carthage, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Engh; a son, John Clark; a granddaughter, Layla Engh; a brother, Dennis Clark and three sisters, Melody Trickey, Lucy Brow and Bonnie LaQuay.
Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28th at the Church of Christ Disciples in Felts Mills with military honors. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to stjude.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com.
