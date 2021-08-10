Keith Robert DeMar: It is with the deepest sadness and sorrow we announce that Keith Robert DeMar, age 32, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed unexpectedly on Thursday July 29, 2021.
Keith was born in Potsdam and lived most of his life in the Watertown NY area. Keith was the father of a beautiful daughter Scarlett DeMar who lives in Syracuse with her mother Brittany. Son of Torrie Barriere (mother) and husband Matt (stepfather), and Todd DeMar (father) and wife Amanda (stepmother). In addition to his parents, Keith is survived by his 90-year-old grandmother Beverly, as well as Heather Burkett (sister), Rachael DeMar (sister), and Kevin DeMar (brother). He was the grandson of the late Francis DeMar and is also survived by many family and friends.
Keith was loved by many and adored by most, and his loving heart and soul brightened the lives of everyone that was lucky enough to know him. Keith was strong and his courage to face the challenges in life was inspiring to many. He was a special person with a unique sense of humor and very sweet and kind. Keith loved music and was a very talented artist and musician. He was a wonderful father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend and he will be deeply missed.
Keith loved being a father to Scarlett and spending quality time with family. He was a dedicated hard-working employee at Home Depot and was recently promoted to Special Services Lead. He loved creative cooking, custom cars, movies, playing games, visiting the Kildare cabin, hiking in the Adirondack
Mountains, camping, and outdoor activities. Keith leaves behind Many great family and friends who will forever miss his infectious laugh, kind soul and the beautiful impact he made on their lives.
Our family wishes for privacy to mourn our loss. There will be no services or gatherings at this time.
