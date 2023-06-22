Keith W. Sebring, 66, of North Lawrence passed away unexpectedly at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 with his girls by his side. A Celebration of Life will be held at Pikes Place in Brasher Falls Sunday, June 25th beginning at 2:00PM. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where memories and words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.hammillfh.com. A full obituary will be posted when available.
Keith W. Sebring
