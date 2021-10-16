Keith Waltz Jr. , formerly of Carthage, and late of Piercefield, New York and Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away at the age of 83 on October 5, 2021.
Keith was born in 1937 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to Keith N. Waltz, Sr. and Florence Eleanor (née Harris) Waltz. He had two younger brothers, both of whom predeceased him
Keith attended Williamsport High School, where he was a wrestler and graduated in 1955. He went on to Mansfield State Teachers College in Mansfield, Pennsylvania where he met his wife, Donna Hewitt, a Mansfield resident and fellow student. They married in 1960.
Keith began his teaching career in Elmira, NY and the family moved to Carthage in 1964 where he taught math and science, eventually becoming the coordinator of the department.Together with 3 Williamsport friends who were also fellow teachers they founded what later became Jreck Subs which was initially nothing more than a modified school bus near the former main gate at Fort Drum, and which later expanded to more than 40 stores across Northern New York. While the business was founded to supplement the group’s teaching incomes, particularly in the summer, Keith’s pride in the business was what he had built with his Williamsport friends. They maintained a lifelong friendship even after some left the business.
In 1967, Keith and Donna bought a piece of land at the end of Eagle Crag Lake in Piercefield, New York. Over the next 50 years, the family constructed a large camp and three other buildings on the property. He had great pride that it was all constructed by the family rather than contractors. For many years he was actively involved in the protection of water quality at the lake.
Keith was an avid Democrat and a staunch promoter of environmental causes. But his true passion was what he viewed as a privilege – providing support and guidance to teenagers in Carthage both as a teacher and as a longtime Boy Scout leader. He believed that teaching math was not as important as teaching and guiding the person, and he truly loved his job.
Keith retired from Carthage Central in 1991, and after Donna’s retirement the couple sold their home in Carthage and lived at their camp on Eagle Crag in the summer. During the winter they lived first on a 40 foot trawler, and later purchased a home in Port Charlotte Florida. He continued his environmental advocacy in Port Charlotte, where he lobbied exhaustively for measures to keep the waters clean. But he and his wife loved to return to Eagle Crag in summers to spend time with their family.
Throughout his time in Carthage, Keith was a member of Carlowden Country Club., Elks Club, Knights of Columbus, and served on the West Carthage village board. He was also a lifelong fan of the New York Giants. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Port Charlotte.
Keith is survived by his beloved spouse of 61 years, Donna, sons Nick (Mary) Don, and Kurt (Connie). His daughter, Terry, and a grandson predeceased him. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
The family will be planning a memorial service for Keith in New York in the future.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent DePaul, or a favorite charity. Keith believed in “paying it forward”.
