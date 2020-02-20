Kelle L. (Haynes) Grandjean, 50, of Watertown, passed away Thursday January 23, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born November 20, 1969 in Watertown, daughter of the late Donald and Catherine (Strader) Haynes, Kelle graduated from Sackets Harbor Central School in 1987. Immediately after high school, Kelle entered the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1995. A marriage in 1998 to Ron Grandjean later ended in divorce.
A very creative person, Kelle enjoyed garden design and paper arts. She worked in retail, and loved to teach classes and share her talents, often getting together for dinner parties with her crafting club.
Kelle is survived by her boyfriend of five years, Mark Sutherland, Three Mile Bay, NY; four sisters: Kathy (Doug) Schwalm, Pulaski; Karen (David) Nellis, Sackets Harbor; Karol Haynes, Watertown; and Kezia (Steve) Sullivan, Sackets Harbor, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her friends and caring neighbors were as close as family.
An open house in celebration of Kelle’s life will be held Saturday, February 29 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the home of her sister Kezia Sullivan, 455 Ambrose St. in Sackets Harbor. We will miss your crooked smile, Buzzlefuzz.
Donations in Kelle’s memory can be made to Sackets Harbor Fire Dept., 112 No. Broad St., Sackets Harbor, NY 13685; Hay Memorial Library, 105 So. Broad St., Sackets Harbor; or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be sent to dexterfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.