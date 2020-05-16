IN LOVING MEMORY OF KELLY LYNN MILLER WILLIAMS JUNE 27, 1973 - APRIL 26, 2020.
With heavy hearts, the Williams & Miller families regret to announce the passing of our beloved Kelly L (Miller) Williams of Crestwood, KY who passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 in an auto accident. A funeral service for immediate family and close friends, Karen and Jeffrey Mitchell, was held Monday evening April 27, at Pearson’s funeral home in Louisville with Pastor Vince Garmon of Southeast Christian Church officiating.
Kelly is survived by her husband of nearly 24 years, James Williams and their children, Madeleine (19) and Andrew (16) all at home in Crestwood. Her maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Helen Archer of Lowville, a brother Rob (Bethany) Miller and their children, Nicholas, Olivia and Samuel of North Carolina, her mother and stepfather Donna and Jeffrey Baxter of Van Etten, her mother-in-law Dorothy Williams of Penn Yan, brother-in-law John Williams and nephew Evan of Denver, Colorado, a sister-in-law Margaret (Dave) Brongo of Geneseo, also her aunts and uncles: Pamela (Bruce) Marolf of Castorland, Lou (David) Wood of Lowville, Deborah (Gary) Walseman of Castorland, Robert (Kim) Archer of Canton, Mary (Terry) Nuntz of Glenfield, Franklin (Jacqueline) Archer of Constableville, Suzanne Easter of Buffalo and Jacqueline (Jim) Schlieder of Copenhagen, also Great Aunts Jane Reives, Mary Math, Mildred Mathis and Great Uncle Fred Mathis along with many beloved cousins.
She is predeceased by her father Robert R Miller, father-in-law Rev. Gordon M Williams, and grandfathers, Robert R Archer and Robert E Miller, grandmother Marjorie Miller and her Aunt Laureen Miller. Kelly was born June 27, 1973. She graduated from Lowville Academy (1991). She received a summer internship scholarship to Chautauqua School of Art, followed by New York State College of Ceramic Art at Alfred University, graduating with a BFA in 1995. Her art education drove her to reinvent herself many times in each step of her life’s journey, from West Virginia (10 years), Avignon France (3 years) to Kentucky (9 years). Succcessful career enterprises in glass blowing, art education (West Virginia Wesleyan adjunct professor/ Artsbank at Randolph County Schools/ private lessons for children and teens), a wonderful experience brightening many lives managing stays and weddings at Deerpark Inn in Upshur County WV, and as an award winning specialist in wedding management as the 2011 Caterings Sales Executive of the year at Stonewall Resort in Lewis County WV. In Kentucky, Kelly worked for many area families allowing her time with her family to support Madeleine’s ballet aspirations and Andrew’s music and academic studies at Trinity High School.
Kelly loved her family, welcomed neighbors with delicious gourmet meals and painting in her art studio. For 8 months prior to her death she had become re-inspired in her artwork and had welcomed her nephew, Nicholas, to live with her family while helping him reach his goals as a young man: college student, writing poetry, embarking on a spiritual children’s book together and encouraging him to expand his horizons through
volunteering. She was generous of heart, gave of her time and talents and was the strength that kept family together. If someone wishes to give a donation in her name, she would tell us to give generously to those in need and be kind to everyone – kind word and deeds go a long way.
