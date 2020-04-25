CASTORLAND – Kelly M. Garrison, 56, of Cut Off Road, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Kelly was born on April 7, 1964 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of Stanley and Norma Boliver Monnat. While in school, Kelly worked at Carlowden Country Club. She attended Father Leo Memorial School and graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1982. Kelly worked at the Lowville IGA before working for Lewis County Public Health for 32 ½ years. On June 19, 2004 she married David A. Garrison in Old Forge.
Kelly was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan. She was a member of Beaver River Memorial Post -1663 Auxiliary, Croghan American Legion.
Kelly enjoyed playing cards, kayaking, taking rides with her husband, and family get-togethers. She loved spending time with her dogs, Dream, Colby, Ramsey and Matrix.
She is survived by her husband, David; two step-daughters, Erin and Caleb Lyndaker of Canandaigua; Anna and Ryan Birchenough of Castorland; her parents, Stanley and Norma Monnat of Lowville; two brothers, Thomas and Brenda Monnat of Croghan; Timothy Monnat of Carthage; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother, Gary F. Monnat; and by her father and mother-in-law, Cleveland E. Garrison and Caroline A. Garrison.
Due to recent restrictions, funeral services will be held privately for the immediate family. Burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Beaver Falls Fire Department, P.O. Box 456, Beaver Falls, NY 13305; or to Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
