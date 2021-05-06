Kendra J. Green, 68, formerly of Smithville, died unexpectedly at her home in Vernon, NY on Sunday May 2, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on May 28 in the Smithville Cemetery, Smithville, NY.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.
Born December 15, 1952 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Kenneth and Stella Mae (Prievo) Roof. She attended schools in Lafargeville, Cape Vincent, Watertown and Sackets Harbor. Following school she worked at Fort Drum Army Base as an army civilian where she supported the 10th Mountain Division, retiring in 2012.
She married Charles F. Green in Smithville, NY, where they lived for many years. In 2013 she moved to her home in Westmoreland, NY.
Kendra is survived by her son and daughter in law Charles K. Green and Samantha Secor, Westmoreland; a granddaughter Cheyenne Green, also of Westmoreland; three brothers Denny (Gay) Riley, Adams, Ronnie (Sue) Roof, Adams Center, Peter Roof, Vernon, FL; one sister Belva Mroz, Oklahoma City, OK; and several nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed birdwatching, herb gardening and jewelry making.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Institute, Web Donation, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111.
