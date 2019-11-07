Kenneth C. Wheeler, Jr., age 83, life resident of the Altmar and Williamstown area, passed away Friday. Kenneth was born November 29, 1935 in Williamstown, the son of Kenneth C. and Mildred Sparks Wheeler, Sr. He graduated from Altmar-Parish High School in 1953 and served in the United States Marine Corps from 1954 until 1956. Kenneth was married to Beverly H. Daniels on March 31, 1956. He was employed by the Onondaga County Court system as chief clerk and also Oswego County Supreme Court for 30 years, retiring in 1999. Kenneth was also Supervisor and Oswego County Legislator from 1964 until 1979 for the Town of Albion. He was a member of the Amboy Masonic Lodge -650 and past Master, past District Deputy Grand Master, member of the Amboy Eastern Star -877 and past DGL. He was also a member of Russell Tryon Post -1435 in Altmar, and the Altmar Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Beverly, four sons, Kenneth Wayne (Cathy) Wheeler of Altmar, Ricky (Cheryl) Wheeler of Georgia, David (Betsy) Wheeler of Manlius, Donald Wheeler of Pennsylvania, one daughter, Sheryl Blake of Penfield, three sisters, Josephine Vanwinkle, Peggy Kennedy and Janice Oakes all of Williamstown, and one brother, William Wheeler of Sodus, 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Kenneth was predeceased by one son, Daniel Wheeler, grandson Eric Wheeler, sister Charlotte Wheeler, brother Herbert Wheeler and son in-law, Charles Blake.
Funeral services were held 5 p.m. beginning with a Masonic service, Wednesday, November 6th at the Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski. Calling hours were held from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the funeral.
