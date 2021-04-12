Kenneth Daniels

POTSDAM – Kenneth E. Daniels, 94, a longtime resident of Bagdad Road, peacefully passed on Friday evening, April 9, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Ken was born on October 15, 1926 in Watertown, the son of the late Rayton and Edna (Wilmshurst) Daniels. He was a graduate of Watertown High School and later achieved his Bachelors and Masters of Education Degrees from St. Lawrence University. Ken proudly served his country during World War II in the US Navy, having been the Director of the mess hall while stationed in Guam. After returning from the Navy, he married Elizabeth J. Welch on April 5, 1947 in Watertown. Betty predeceased him on May 6, 2016.
Ken was a lifelong educator, starting his teaching career in 1950 in the Central New York area. In 1961, he became a guidance counselor for Potsdam Central Schools, continuing until 1968 when became a principal. Ken remained a principal until 1981 when he accepted the role of Superintendent of Schools, where he continued until his retirement in 1986. He was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge, and the Potsdam Lions Club, where he was also a Past District Governor. Ken enjoyed stamp collecting, reading, and during his retirement years enjoyed the precious time he was able to spend with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Ken is survived by his children and their spouses, Brian and Emmie Daniels of St. Petersburg, Florida; Barbara and Edward Basanti of Teaneck, New Jersey; and Alan and Michelle Daniels of Norwood; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Ken was predeceased by an infant daughter, Christine Susan Daniels.
At his request, all services will be held privately with burial in Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, New York 13676 (www.hospiceslv.org).
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
