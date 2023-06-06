WATERTOWN, NY - The burial for Kenneth Earl Thompson will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 10, 2023 in North Watertown Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered. Kenneth Earl Thompson, 84, passed away in the evening of Tuesday, March 28th, 2023 at the Samaritan Keep Home. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Kenneth Earl Thompson
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.