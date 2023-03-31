Kenneth Earl Thompson, 84, passed away in the evening of Tuesday, March 28th, 2023 at the Samaritan Keep Home.
The funeral will be 1 pm Wednesday, April 5th, 2023 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Kitto officiating. Burial will be later in the spring in the North Watertown Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday, April 4th from 3 pm – 6 pm at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Linda (Coleman) Thompson; their two children Todd Edward Thompson and his wife Tina, their daughter Sarah Amy (Thompson) Sinclair and her husband Darian B., Watertown; his siblings Gary (Esther) Thompson, So. Carolina, Marlene Weaver, Adams, Mike (Renee) Thompson and Earnest Thompson, Jr., Arizona; seven grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
Ken was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Arnold and Thomas Thompson and sisters Shirley Scee, Sally Jesmer and Veronica Vespermann.
Ken was born in Sackets Harbor and attended schools there. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1963 and served in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1965.
Ken’s working career consisted of employment at the Brownville Specialty Paper Company for many years. He was an expert carpenter and contributed to building numerous homes throughout the North Country as well as other building projects.
Ken enjoyed the outdoors. He enjoyed boating, fishing and camping with his family next to the St. Lawrence River for many years. He was an artist and enjoyed drawing sketches from an early age.
Mr. Thompson was a member of the Watertown Elks Lodge No. 496 and the Sackets Harbor American Legion. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
