Kenneth Hudson Lombard, 73, a resident of Fleetwood, PA passed away peacefully at his home after a brief illness, surrounded by family on March 31, 2021. He was the husband of Jacquelyn (West) Lombard, with whom he shared 10 years of marriage. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jo Marie (Premo) Lombard, to whom he was married for 39 years. Mr. Lombard was born in Lynn, Massachusetts on April 14, 1947. He was the son of the late Gladys P. (Berry) and William G. Lombard, Sr.
Ken was a humble man who would do anything within his power to help others. He was kind and generous, with a very dry sense of humor, which he kept under wraps from most. He enjoyed nature, fishing and hunting, and travel. An avid wine-collector and gourmet, he loved entertaining small gatherings of family and friends. He was tremendously proud of his family and loved to boast of their accomplishments, while quietly understating his own.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Monique L., wife of Edward W. Becker of Gilbertsville, PA and Aimee R. Lombard, wife of Paul D. Bing of Signal Mountain, TN, and stepchildren, Brian E. Mooney of Pottstown and Kevin W. Mooney of Philadelphia. He is also survived by 4 grandsons, and a sister Alice (Lombard) Kittlaus of N.C. He was preceded in death by his brother William G. Lombard, Jr.
He will be deeply missed by his family, many friends, and his pets.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be made in his name to Feed the Children https://www.feedthechildren.org/ Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.