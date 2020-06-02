Kenneth J. Stressel, 91, of Lady Lake, Fl., formerly of Black River, N.Y., died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Hospice in the Villages, Fl.
Mr. Stressel was born on January 11, 1929 in New York Mills, N.Y., son of Otto and Alice Stressel. He was a Navy veteran enlisting in 1946 and was honorably discharged. Kenneth married Lemoyne Perry on Oct. 8, 1949 at Bethel Presbyterian Church, Rome, N.Y. He became a plumber and worked many years in Watertown, N.Y. in the Plumbing and Heating business and lived in Black River. The couple retired in Florida.
Surviving are a son, Jay and wife Connie Stressel of Cordova, TN; a daughter, Sandra and her husband Roger Andrus Jr., Rodman, N.Y.; grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private graveside burial will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, Fl. 32162
