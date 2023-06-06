CASTORLAND – Kenneth Karl Flint Sr., 82, of Deveines Road, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday evening, May 26, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, while under the care of Lewis County Hospice.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023 in Riverside Cemetery, Beaver Falls, with Rev, Bruce W. Chapman officiating. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lewis County General Hospital Fund For Hope (in memory of his son, Kip Patrick Flint), 7785 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367; or to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367. Kenneth was born on March 7, 1941 at home in the Town of Watson, a son of the late Milton and Mildred Shaw Flint. He attended Beaver River Central School, and joined the U.S. Army in 1958, serving until his honorable discharge in 1962. On November 11, 1961, he married Patricia Sauer at the Lowville United Methodist Church. Ken worked as a Supervisor for Pajco in Lowville, retiring after 40 years of service. Ken is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Patricia; his children Kenneth Karl, Jr. and Christina Flint of Castorland; Kevin Travis Flint (Tony Carpenito) of Boston, MA; K. Brandi A. and William LaVancha of Castorland; a daughter-in-law, Shannon Flint of Castorland; his siblings, Karen and Don Mooney of Lowville; David and Linda Flint of Lowville; Bruce and Patty Flint of Croghan; Jack and Marcia Flint of Lowville; Ellen and Terry Kelley of Croghan; two brothers-in-law, Ron Merry of Lowville; and Virgil Taylor of Lowville; four grandchildren, Karli, Haleigh, Kobi, and Madisen; a great-grandson, Maverick; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his son, Kip Patrick Flint, who died on September 5, 2012; three sisters, Donna Flint, Judy Merry and Gail Taylor; and a brother, Tom Flint. Ken was an avid hunter, and was a member of the Pine Creek Hunting Club, Number Four. He loved the outdoors, ATV riding, and being the fourth generation to enjoy the family’s farm land. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
