Kenneth L. Glass, 75, Ellisburg, passed away January 7th, 2020 after being stricken ill at his home.
Kenneth was born in Adams Center, October 9, 1944, a son to Kenneth and Thea Williams Glass. He was a 1962 graduate of Adams Central School. Following graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, in 1962 and was honorably discharged in 1966 as an E-5 Sergeant. While serving in the Marine’s he received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal 1st Award and an Expert Badge Rifle M-14.
He married Brenda Hatch on June 22, 1969 in Black River, NY.
Ken worked for several years at Upstate TV after leaving there he went to work as a TV Technician for Sear’s retiring in 2010. He loved gardening and his animals especially his dog, Prescious.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda; a daughter, Monica (Brian) King, VA; 2 grandsons Josh, TN; Eric, VA; 1 great-granddaughter, Katy; a sister Evelyn Slye and several aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother-in-law Gerald Slye.
A graveside service will be held in the spring with Military Honors at the Ellisburg Cemetery at a time and date to be announced.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.