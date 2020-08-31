Kenneth Lawrence “Ken” Guthrie, age 76, of Newark, DE, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Born in Massena, NY on November 24, 1943, he was a son of the late Lawrence John and Jean Cecelia (Bouchard) Guthrie. Ken proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked for the State of Delaware for many years, working in various capacities. Ken enjoyed fishing, hunting, visiting the beach and flea markets and traveling. He was an avid collector of wolf memorabilia.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Woodcock. He is survived by his siblings, Sharleen Rochefort (Bob), Lillian Carlson (Keith), Phyllis West (Greg), Margaret Murphy (Michael) and Christine Guthrie; and several nieces and nephews.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken’s memory to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.