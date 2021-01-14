Kenneth Lloyd Hartle, 86, of Gouverneur, New York completed his life journey on January 12th 2021 at his home with family members at his side.
A private graveside service will be held at East Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur with the Green Funeral Home. Memorial donations in memory of Ken are encouraged to the Gouverneur Elks Lodge or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Kenneth was born to Lester Wilson and Hilah Jane (Thompson) Hartle on July 2, 1934 in Fowler, New York.
Upon graduating from Gouverneur High School, Ken married Helen Maloy in Rossie on August 1, 1953.
Ken had worked a variety of jobs. As a salesman for multiple farm equipment and fertilizer companies, he traveled to the corners of New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. He and his family ran a dairy farm on the Rock Island Road until building his home on the Spragueville Road where they have lived the past 51 years. Ken worked on the St. Lawrence Seaway project and built silos as a part owner of Madison Silos of Oriskany, NY. He partnered with his son in H&H Construction, remodeled several properties with his friend Don Johnson, had spent time at the zinc mines in Balmat and the paper mill in Natural Dam.
Besides building the family home, he partnered with his brother Robert in building the family cottage at Lake Bonaparte where the couple spent 55 years. Ken helped his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with renovation and construction projects, enjoyed woodworking projects to build doll houses, toy barns, toy boxes and games for his friends and family. The couple liked to travel including Mexico, Spain, Aruba, a family vacation cross country trip to visit relatives reaching as far away as Arizona and Las Vegas. In later years, Ken and Helen annually traveled to spend the harshest winter months in Florida. Ken enjoyed spending time with his family, attending their academic, sporting, and life celebrations of all types.
Ken is survived by his wife Helen, their children Steven and Delinda Hartle, Lorraine Hartle Conklin, Karlene and Joseph Maloney, David and Connie Hartle, and Mark Hartle, 15 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his brothers Arthur, Leslie, Harold, Herbert, and Robert Hartle, and his sister Arlene Simmons.
