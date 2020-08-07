Kenneth M. Browning, Sr.
Kenneth M. Browning, Sr., Ellisburg went to be with the love of his life “Annie” on August 3rd. He was 93 years old.
He was born in Oswego, NY on February 11, 1927 the son to Monty and Hazel Baxter Browning.
His parents moved the family to Henderson, NY in 1930 after purchasing the Family Fox Farm. On December 6, 1941 they lost their home to a devastating fire the day before Pearl Harbor. They then moved to Johnson City where Ken graduated high school in 1944.
Following graduation Ken entered the United States Navy. While on leave in 1947 he met the love of his life Victoria A. Search and were later married on July 7, 1948 in Charleston, SC. Eighteen years into the service and 4 children later in 1962 the family settled in Rochester, NY., where he taught NROTC at the University of Rochester until 1969.
Ken and his family later returned back to his hometown, Henderson, NY where he retired after 30 years of service with the United States Navy as Chief Petty Officer of the missal fire control in 1974. Following retirement from the Navy he started KB Well Drilling for the next 20 years.
Always for God and Country Ken was a lifetime member of the Sackets Legion where his other family was and always there for him. He loved the legion and of course pull tabs especially “Karen” the bartender was always his ray of sunshine.
He is survived by his 3 daughters, Bonnie (Gary) Phelps, Dayton, Ohio; Virginia (James Graht) Browning, Sebright Ontario Canada; Michele (Richard) Poulsen, Henderson Harbor; 2 grandsons, Ken Browning, Jeremy McGrath, 13 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by his loving wife “Annie” on March 7, 2020 and his only son Kenneth, Jr. in 1994.
Dad you will be missed by many, but you were dearly loved by your family and will never be forgotten.
Due to the pandemic services with military honors will be held at a date and time to be announced.
Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Online condolences may be made online at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
