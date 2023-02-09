NORWOOD — A Celebration of Life gathering for Kenneth M. “Kenny” Murray will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Norwood American Legion from 1-5 p.m. Memorial donations in Kenny’s memory can be made to the family to be used for the Kenny Murray Seaway Tech BOCES Center, Norwood, NY Scholarship Fund. Kenny passed away on January 14, 2023 with family at his side. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Kenneth M. Murray.
