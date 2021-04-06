GREAT BEND – Kenneth P. Moseley, 81 formerly of Pennock Road, died early Monday morning, April 5, 2021 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home.
Ken was born on July 13, 1939 in Carthage, New York the son of late Theodore and Marion (Zimmer) Moseley. He attended Carthage High School and served in the U.S. Air Force for four and a half years when he was honorably discharged. Ken married Linda M. Thomas on March 21, 1964 at Woolworth Memorial Methodist Church in Great Bend. He had a never-ending love for his wife of 57 years. (Linda was his world!) Ken worked as a mechanic at Ft. Drum for 35 years when he retired.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, their two children, Scott K. (Lisa) Moseley of Cincinnatus; and Kenneth S. (Kristen) Moseley of Carthage; his four grandchildren, Bethany (Tony) Hazard; Danielle (Mike) Rhubart-Rothenberger; Zachary Moseley; Brandon Moseley; his sister Fern Fargo; and brother, Harold (Sue) Moseley, and several nieces and nephews.
Ken is predeceased by their daughter, Lori Lynn Moseley, his sister, Ruth Bezanilla, and his three brothers, Theodore, John, and Alan Moseley.
As a talented hobby machinist and mechanic, Ken loved spending time in his garage working on hit-and-miss engines, tractors, and small engines. He enjoyed local history and reading anything that had to do with aviation.
Per Ken’s wishes, he is to be cremated with a private burial in Brookside Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
On- line condolences of may be made to:www.bezanillafh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.