Nicholville – Kenneth R. Cole, 86, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, peacefully at Canton Potsdam Hospital, surrounded by his children and grandchildren who have loved and cared for him during his time of need.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where visitation will be held Monday from 12 to 3 pm. At 3 pm, a Gathering Service will precede Military Honors at Mound Hill Cemetery in Nicholville.
Kenneth was born in Churubusco on April 23, 1933, son of the late John and Catherine (Dominy) Cole. On October 23, 1952, he married Jean Durant at St. Patrick Church in Hogansburg. They shared a loving union over 58 years, dedicated to each other and their family. Mrs. Cole passed away on September 24, 2011.
A proud veteran of the U. S. Army, he honorably served his country from 1953- 1955 during the Korean Conflict. He held the position as a wire machine operator at ALCOA in Massena for 41 ½ years, retiring in 1992. He was always active: keeping his home, lawn and garden in pristine condition; hunting and hunting camp with his sons, grandson, and great grandsons; bowling in the Senior Citizens League twice and week and Monday night league in Malone; and, playing baseball and softball until he was 74 years old. He loved baseball, with the Dodgers as his favorite team and would have two TV’s going to not miss a game, with his canine companion, Oscar at his side. He was a member of the ALCOA 25 year club.
Kenneth is survived by his beagle, Oscar; his children; Mary and Frank Arcadi of St. Regis Falls, Jeffery and Darlene Cole of North Lawrence, Charles and Lori Cole of Hilton, Christopher and Sue Cole of Heuvelton, Joseph and Annie Cole of St. Regis Falls, Kenneth J. and Karen Cole of Heuvelton and Molly and Greg Caron of Winthrop; his siblings; Margaret LaVare of Bombay, Leah Konkoski of Tupper Lake, Leonard Cole of Sandy Creek, Doris Lalonde of Tupper Lake, Sharon and Pat Klause of Tupper Lake, Johnny and Julie Cole of MI, and Joan Roy of Tupper Lake; 16 Grandchildren and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ken’s memory can be made to American Legion Post -514 “Muskie Challenge”, Winthrop, NY or American Legion Post -322 in St. Regis Falls, or the Disabled American Veterans.
Memories can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.