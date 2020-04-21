Port Leyden – Kenneth R. Dager, 78, of Moose River Road, husband of JoAnn M. Dager (deceased) passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at The Grand Nursing Home in Rome, NY from a long illness.
He was born in Fairfield, NY on December 3, 1941, the youngest son of Andrew F. and Minnie (Lamphere) Dager. He grew up in Fairfield and graduated with the class of 1960 from West Canada Valley High School. He was a graduate of Steuben Trade School, Mohawk Valley Community College, as well as, B.O.C.E.S. receiving his diploma with honors.
After his high school graduation, Ken was employed at the Alegro Shoe Factory in Little Falls, NY where he met JoAnn Clark. The couple married on May 28, 1961 in Herkimer. Following their marriage, the couple resided in Herkimer before moving to Watertown, NY. While in Watertown, Ken was employed as a machinist, and retired as a tool grinder at the New York Air Brake Co., a unit of Knorr Brake. He retired in 2003 after 39 years of service.
The couple moved from Watertown to their residence on the Moose River Road in Port Leyden upon retirement. Ken was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing at the Dager family camp in his youth at Scotch Bush. He loved hiking and camping in the Adirondack Mountains, as well as, the Limekiln Wilderness Area. Ken was an avid fisherman; he enjoyed fly fishing, smelt fishing, fishing the fall salmon run in Pulaksi, as well as ice fishing. Ken also loved to hunt with bow, black powder and rifle for both small and big game in the Adirondacks at the family camp in Otter Lake and in the Southern Tier. Ken enjoyed gardening and had tilled many people’s gardens with his Troy Built. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR races and playing cards.
Ken was predeceased by his wife JoAnn of 57 years. He is survived by his daughter Linda (David) Valin, Wilton,NH; grandchildren Greg (Clarice) Davis, Lyndeborough, NH, Cassandra “Katie” Valin and Keith Valin both of Wilton, NH; and great- granddaughter, Elliann Davis. Also surviving is his sister Reta Kelly, Utica, NY; brother-in-law Kenneth (Joan) Clark, Utica and several nieces, nephews and friends.
In keeping with Ken’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours. His funeral arrangements are in care of the Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St. Boonville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of CNY, 441 West Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204 or to the Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box - 682, Lowville, NY 13367.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
