Kenneth R. Dayger, of Parish, NY; died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, peacefully at the home of his daughter. He was born in West Amboy, NY; son of the late Nicholas and Nina Schaad Dayger. He was a United States Army Veteran, serving in Korea and a member of the Edick-Hamlink VFW Post -369 and the Russell Horning American Legion Post -609. He was employed by New Process Gear from 1950 to 1996. He was a member of the UAW Local 624 and a former member of the Parish Lions Club.
He was pre-deceased by his wife, Cecelia in 2012 and his granddaughter, Rochelle Perry, in 2011.
Ken is survived by, his daughter, Annette (David) Perry, of Parish, NY; grandson, Nathaniel I. Perry, of Liverpool, NY; a brother, Paul (Phyllis) Dayger, of Parish, NY along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 from the Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 2983 W. Main Street, Parish, NY. Spring Interment will be in the Pleasant Lawn Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home prior to the service.
Please share memories and condolences at www.harterfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.