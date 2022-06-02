Massena: Kenneth R. LaShomb, age 82 passed away on Thursday evening April 28, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. Graveside services will be Saturday, June 4, 2022 with full military honors at 11:00 am in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Brasher Falls, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena, NY 13662.
Ken was born on September 2, 1939 in Potsdam, NY the son of Robert and Marie (Derouchie) LaShomb. After graduating from Norwood-Norfolk in 1957, Kenneth entered the U.S. Army from 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1964. Upon discharged he began working in New Hampshire for a few years and then went to work at ALCOA as an electrician and retired in 2000. He married Julia LaRue Shorette in April 17, 1993, she predeceased him on July 31, 2021.
He is survived by his children; Mark of Texas, Carl of Massena; Ronald of CA; and Kevin of Massena, a step daughter Diane LaLone of Hogansburg, NY; his sisters, Ann Orton of Chase Mills; Barbara Markewich of Port Byron, NY; two brothers, Dale LaShomb of CA; Peter LaShomb of Chase Mills, NY; many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Leo A. LaShomb.
Online condolences, pictures and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com.
