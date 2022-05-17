Kenneth S. “Kenny” Cannan, 54, of NYS State Route 30, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at his home.
Born on September 4, 1967, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Ken and Beverly (Stanton) Cannan. He was a 1985 graduate of Indian Lake Central School and a graduate of SUNY Canton.
He married the love of his life, Elizabeth Buchanan on October 5, 1996 in Selden, NY.
Kenny was employed as a supervisor at NYSDOT in Indian Lake.
He was a member of the Hoganville Hunting Club. He loved the outdoors, hunting, boating, riding motorcycles, watching the wildlife in his yard, and traveling with Elizabeth.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Cannan; his parents: Ken and Beverly Cannan; his brothers: Jeffrey (Kerry) Cannan of Canandaigua, and Steven (Mary) Cannan of Indian Lake; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Down Biker organization. Send checks to Down Biker c/o Bob Walker, 4227 State Rt. 30, North Creek, NY 12853
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com
