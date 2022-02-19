Kenneth W. Bird passed away peacefully at home with his daughter by his side on Valentine’s Day of 2022. He was born in Adams Center to the late Kenneth E. and the late Pauline (Hamilton) Bird. Ken was preceded in death by his 2nd wife, Bertha M.; his sister, Shirley Freeman; and his step-father, Rosswell Lockridge.
Ken graduated from Adams Center High School, Canton ATI College with an Associates Degree, and Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS in Electrical Engineering. Ken played football, baseball, basketball and tennis in high school. He enjoyed all sports, especially horse racing. Ken was president of his senior class of 1949. He served in the U.S. Army. Ken married Harriet E. Brown of Adams Center, which ended in divorce. He worked at Fulton Nestle Plant. Ken worked at General Electric for 39 years before retirement, and he then fulfilled his days working for Traub Funeral Home.
Ken is survived by his daughter, Susan (Grant) Crumb of Lorraine; siblings, Muriel (Olin) Tremont, of Watertown, Frank Bird, of Denver, NC; step children, Terry (Andrew) Stinson, William (Dorthea) Gleason, and Stephen (Shari) Gleason, all of Central Square, and Edward Gleason of Brewerton; grandchildren, Chris, Toby, Steven, William, Ashley, and Kate; 9 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Joann, Brenda, Herb, Bruce, Neil, Gerald, Randy, Eric, and Bill.
A graveside service will take place in Union Cemetery, Adams Center, in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St., Central Square, NY 13036.
