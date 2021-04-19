Longtime Chaumont resident Kent E. “Fud” Horton died on April 16, 2021 at Samarian Medical Center, where he was admitted on April 9. He was 87.
Kent was born March 11, 1934 in Chaumont, son of Emmett E. and Mildred Wood Horton. He was the youngest of four children.
Chaumont was always his favorite place. He graduated from Lyme Central School in 1952 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1953. From 1953 to 1957 he served on the USS Hornet and returned to make a life in his hometown.
He was employed in Watertown at Burns Motor Express starting in 1957 and worked there for several decades and later retired from Teal’s Express in 1990.
Kent married Patricia A. Stadler in 1968 at the Chaumont Presbyterian Church. They lived on Route 12E in the village for decades. Pat passed away in September 2019. Kent had been a resident of assisted living at Samaritan Summit Village since July 2019.
Kent was known for his uniquely calm demeanor and a dry sense of humor. He loved his tools and his garage, driving his lawn tractor, cigarettes, cold beer and classic country on the radio. He was handsome, kind, loyal to his family and a terrific handyman who had a knack for woodworking and small engines.
Survivors include his two children, Tracy (Edward) Valentine of Watertown, Brad (Wendy) Horton of Chaumont, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
As well as his parents and his wife, he is predeceased by a brother, George, who died in 1980 and two sisters, Barbara Gilbo and Marianne Cuppernell, who died in recent years.
A private burial will be held by the family. No calling hours will be held.
Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.