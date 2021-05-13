Kent I Hibbard, 86 of Sandy Creek passed away May 7, 2021 at Morning Star Nursing Center , Oswego, NY.
Kent was the son of Paul and Charlotte Hibbard and was born on September 10, 1934. Kent was a 1952 graduate of Evans Mills High School. He was a member of U.S. Army and spent two years in the Philippines as a member of ASA and was honorably discharges in 1957. After serving in the Army, Kent went on to Canton ATC College and received an Associate’s Degree. He went to work for the Borden Company in Watertown before taking a job with New York State Dept. of Agriculture and Markets, retiring in 1996.
Kent loved hunting and fly fishing and tied most of his own flies. He also loved camping with his family in the Adirondack Mountains. He was a founding member of the Calcium Fire Company, originally organized in 1953. One of his most favorite things was managing the Milk Bar for over 30 years at the New York State Fair and being able to hire so many of the Camillus neighborhood kids to work there.
Kent is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Ruth McIlroy Hibbard, three children, son David Michael (Linda), daughters, Sherry Seabury (Gregg), Karen Almonte (Leonard), five grandchildren and five great grandchildren and another great grandson to be born soon and a sister Paulette Shiffner (Don). He was predeceased by a brother Walter Hibbard.
Per Kent’s request there will be no calling hours or service. Arrangements are with Summerville Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.