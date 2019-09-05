Kenvyn B. Richards of New Haven died August 26 at home after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife Jane, five children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. There will be no calling hours or funeral.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 PM September 28 at the New Haven Congregational Church. Arrangements under the Trusted Care of the Harter Funeral Home, Inc. Mexico, NY.
