A private graveside service for Kermit “Big George” Searles, Jr. of Adams Center will be August 28, 2021, at Brookside Cemetery at 1:30 pm. Along with his deceased wife, Vingenza (Chancy) Pacific. Mr. Searles died at his home surrounded by his loving family on August 17, 2021. He was 85.
He was born in Watertown, New York on November 14, 1935, the son of Kermit G. and Ellen Rhea Rockbrown Searles Sr. He attended school in Adams Center and Watertown. Mr. Searles furthered his education at SUNY Canton.
Big George served in the US Army, US Air Force and the US Army Reserve, retiring after 20 years of service. He worked as a bus driver for 24 years for the South Jefferson Central School District where he drove school bus over one million miles.
A previous marriage to Vingenza “Chancy” Pacific ended in her passing, 7/22/2009. Chancy brought to the marriage Sheryl (Mike) Voivedich, Gail Landis, Janice Hall, Robert L Searles (Laraine) and Robin Ives and too many to name, wonderful grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He married Elizabeth Bookter Stevens on July 10, 2010, in Adams Center. Elizabeth brought two sons, Franklin J Stevens and Roy (Sydney) Stevens and more wonderful grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Preceding also in death. A son, Kermit G. Searles, III, died August 21, 2009, and a sister Anna Mae Cooper died May 13, 2018.
George was a member of and actively supported AmVets NY4, American Legion NY04, Marine Corps League, DAV, Masons, POP Warner President 8 years, coach 3 years, President of the CSCA Union for Jefferson County & South Jefferson School District. Along with Larry Clark, started the Little League in Adams. As owner of the Shady Rest Bar, he sponsored softball for Mannsville, Adams, and Adams Center and Basketball league at the Y in Watertown, NY.
He also was a sponsor/owner Buddy Clark Stock Car.
Open invite to all to a Celebration of Life at the American Legion Hall in Adams at 2:00pm on Sunday, August 29,2021. Buffet will be served. The pavilion will be available for those wishing to remain outside. Bring your best “Big George” story to share.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name online to the Wounded Warrior Project. Wounded Warrior Project - Donate . Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
