The graveside service for Kermit G. Searles Jr., of 17922 Second Street, Adams Center, will be private.
There will be a Celebration of Life for all to attend on Sunday, Aug. 29, at a time and place to be announced.
Mr. Searles died surrounded by his loving family on August 17, 2021. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home Inc.
