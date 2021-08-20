You have permission to edit this article.
Kermit G. Searles Jr.

Kermit Searles Jr.

Searles

The graveside service for Kermit G. Searles Jr., of 17922 Second Street, Adams Center, will be private.

There will be a Celebration of Life for all to attend on Sunday, Aug. 29, at a time and place to be announced.

Mr. Searles died surrounded by his loving family on August 17, 2021. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home Inc.

