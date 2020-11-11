NORFOLK – Kermit J. Haig, 86, formerly of State Route 420 Norfolk, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg.
Kermit was born on February 5, 1934 in Bangor, son of the late Howard and Erma Sturgeon Haig. He graduated from Massena High School and served in the US Army from March 27, 1957 until his honorable discharge on March 26, 1959. He married Barbara E. Foster on June 8, 1979 in Massena. Barb predeceased him on April 13, 2014.
He worked at General Motors until his retirement and was known for his ability to fix anything mechanical. He enjoyed working on and rebuilding cars, attending his retiree meetings and he loved to dance. He enjoyed wintering in Florida for many years where he was likewise appreciated for his ability to fix anything.
Kermit is survived by his two children, JoAnn (John) Snider Croasdaile of Massena; and Michael Haig of Tucson, AZ; two step children, Kim Clary of Potsdam; and Kyle (Katie) Foster of Hannawa Falls; two grandchildren, Corey Snider and Meaghan (Nathan) Breaux; and four step grandchildren, Matthew Clark; and Nathan, Cameron Rae and Morgan Foster; one great grandchild, Alexandra Breaux; and one sister, Ann Burns of Norwood.
Besides his parents and his wife Barbara, Kermit was predeceased by three brothers, Robert, Donald and Douglas Haig.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Raymondville Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donladsonfh.com.
