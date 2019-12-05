Kevin H. McBath

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%.