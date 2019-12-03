Funeral services for Kevin H. McBath, age 56, of Waddington will be held at 6:00pm on Friday (December 6, 2019) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Burial will be at White Church Cemetery in Lisbon.
Calling hours will be held also on Friday from 2:00 – 6:00pm at the funeral home. Kevin passed away on Tuesday (Dec 3rd) after a courageous battle with cancer.
Kevin leaves behind his wife Gabrielle McBath; two sons Troy McBath age 10 and Nathanael McBath age 7 all of Waddington; a brother Jeffrey McBath of Burbank, CA; his parents Hollis & Eileen McBath of Lisbon; mother-in-law Veronica Keegan of North Carolina; and a brother-in-law Charles & Elizabeth Dumas of Albany.
Kevin was born on August 20, 1963 in Ogdensburg NY, son of Hollis & Eileen (Raven) McBath. He graduated from Lisbon High School and continued his education at Canton ATC where he obtained a mechanical engineering degree and later a Master’s Degree in Industrial Arts from Oswego State. On July 19, 2008 he married Gabrielle Dumas in Lake George, NY.
During his career, he worked 34 years at Massena Central School in the Technology Department. His courses included wood and metal shop, as well as electricity and photography. Additionally, he was a Driver Education Instructor for St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES, coached the Massena High School rifle team and was the President of the Massena Federation of Teachers’ Union. Kevin enjoyed table tennis, watching sports: especially Syracuse Football, swimming, cooking, and being with friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, US Hwy 11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or the United Helpers Rehabilitation Care, 8101 State Highway 68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Kevin’s family would like to send a warm heart-felt THANK YOU to the members of the Massena Federation of Teachers’ Union & Massena Central School District for their support, care and assistance during this difficult time.
