Kevin Jon Fox, 62, Brownville, passed away February 18th, 2020 following a brief illness.
Services will be held in the spring at a day and time to be announced. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Kevin is survived by two daughters, Jordan Hasak and Julia Fox, both of Chicago, IL; a grandson Brooklyn Hasak; his brother Robert, Watertown; two sisters Karen (Tim) Combs, Henderson and Debbie Fox, Watertown; nieces and nephews. A brother Allen E. Fox passed on November 25, 2018.
Kevin was born May 12th, 1957 in Watertown, a son to Edgar “Cracker” and Grace Sterlacci Fox. He graduated from Immaculate Heart High School.
Kevin worked as a car salesman at several car dealerships in New York and Florida.
He was an avid New York sports team fan to include the NY Yankees, NY Rangers and the Syracuse Orange.
Online remembrances may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.