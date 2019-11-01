Funeral services for Kevin M. Ellis, age 62, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Ellis passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at his home under the care of Hospice, surrounded by his loving family. Kevin is survived by his wife, Bernadette of Ogdensburg, NY; three daughters, Lisa Ellis of Ogdensburg, NY, Grace Barbarito and her husband, Charles, of Madrid, NY and Crystal TenEyck and her husband, Nathan, of Ogdensburg, NY; one brother, Marvin Ellis of Ogdensburg, NY; six sisters, Arlene LaFave of Ogdensburg, NY, Sandra Prashaw of Ogdensburg, NY, Donna Measheaw of Ogdensburg, NY, Helen Simmons of Carthage, NY, Linda Prashaw of Massena, NY and Karen Ellis of Amenia; four grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by two brothers, Paul Ellis and Vernon Ellis. Kevin was born on February 5, 1957, in Canton, NY, the son of Paul and Grace Dumas Ellis. He attended Madrid Waddington School. Kevin entered the United States Army in 1977 and was honorably discharged. Kevin married Bernadette Worden on June 19, 1982, at Notre Dame Church. Kevin worked at United Helpers and later at Best Western in Canton in the food service industry. Kevin enjoyed building race cars, NASCAR, fishing and watching old westerns. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and his dogs, Snoopy and London. Donations may be made in Kevin’s memory to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyon Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 and St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, PO Box 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Kevin M. Ellis
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.