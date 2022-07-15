Kevin Roy Poirier, 59, of Pawtucket , RI, passed away unexpectedly on July 5,2022 at Miriam Hospital in Rhode Island.
A private burial will take place at Brookside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
A Memorial Service will be held at Noon on Saturday, July 23rd at Emmanuel Congregational Church in Watertown, NY. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the church.
