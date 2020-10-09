Kim Marie Brownell, 57, of 149 Willow St., Watertown, passed away October 8, 2020 at her home, with her husband and son by her side.
Born on March 20, 1963, in Watertown, the daughter of Tina (Flake) Juiliani, she graduated from Watertown High School in1981.
Kim worked as a medical receptionist at Samaritan Medical Center for 20 years.
She married Charles D. Brownell Jr., her high school sweetheart and best friend, on November 11, 2017, in Las Vegas, after being together for 40 years.
Kim is survived by her beloved mother, Tina Juiliani, her loving husband, Charles D. Brownell Jr. and their children, Joshua Brownell, Jeremy and Shannon Brownell, Jessy and Joseph Roberts and Jamie Weatherhead all of Watertown; her in-laws, Charles D. and Shirley Brownell Sr., Watertown; siblings, Julie and Bill Adderley and Darci and Rob Bauder, Watertown, Jolene Juiliani, Twin Falls, Idaho; her beloved grandchildren, Jaiden, Riley, Jaya, Carson, Landin, Ledger, Noah, Leon, Loniah, Gabby and Kora, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, loving friends, co-workers and extended family.
Kim was predeceased by her grandmother, Dorothy Carr.
She enjoyed many things on her free time which included gambling at the casinos, gardening, summers on the lake, sunset drives with her husband, and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 11th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday. The family will then have a “Celebration of Life” at Kim and Charles home on 149 Willow St. immediately following the funeral service.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrcuefh.com
