The funeral service for Kimberlee M. Trainham will be 1:00pm Friday, November 19th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of her family. A calling hour will precede the funeral beginning at 12:00pm. Kimberlee passed away in Daytona Beach October 15, 2021. She was 55 years old.
Kimberlee M. Trainham
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
