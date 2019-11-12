BRASHER FALLS – Arrangements for 42 year old Kimberly S. Delles, a resident of the Smith Road, Brasher Falls, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Kimberly passed away tragically in an automobile accident on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Malone, NY. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Kimberly S. Delles.
Kimberly S. Delles
