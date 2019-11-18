Rochester: Kip M. Orosz, 53, of Chase Mills, NY, passed away in the company of his family, on Friday, November 15, 2019 after an unexpected illness. Kip was born on June 12, 1966, in Massena NY, he graduated from Massena Central High School in 1985, played Red Raider football and was named All Northern. Kip was also on Massena’s Track and Field team and still holds the record for pole vaulting. After High School, Kip joined the Marines and completed his first deployment at Twenty-Nine Palms in California in 1989. Upon discharge from the Marines, Kip attended SUNY Canton for Criminal Justice. One month prior to graduation he was redeployed to the Marines due to the Gulf war for another year of military service.
Upon his second return from the Marines, Kip married his sweetheart, Lisa Despaw in 1993. Kip worked for 8 years at the Alcoa Aluminum plant, where he left as a Mechanical Journeyman. Kip was employed at the New York State Power Authority in Massena, as a Hydro Mechanic for the last 16 years.
Kip loved working at the Power Authority and had great friends there. He was above all a family man, he loved spending summer days on Wilson Hill boating, swimming and fishing with his wife and two daughters, Lauren and Blake. The winter months were usually spent driving to hockey practice and games for the girls. He was an avid hunter and sportsmen and appreciated and loved the outdoors and his home and cottage on Wilson Hill, in Louisville, NY.
Kip was predeceased by his biological mother and father, Rhea Granger Reh, and William Reh, as well as his biological sister Kim Reh and his adoptive father, Geza M. Orosz. Kip is survived by his wife Lisa Despaw Orosz, his daughters, Lauren Orosz and Blake Orosz and his biological sister, Keely Reh Hersey and stepbrother Keith Reh. He is also survived by his adoptive mother, Martha Granger Orosz, and his five adoptive sisters; Marie Orosz Kirwan, Linda Orosz Power (Phil Power), Susan Orosz Parisian (James Parisian), Julie Orosz Spagnolo and Peggy Orosz Hewitt (Richard Hewitt) as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Calling hours to celebrate Kip’s life will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena from 2:00 until time of service at 5:00 PM with Rev. Tojo Chacko. The family would like to invite friends to join them at the VFW, 101 W. Hatfield Street, Massena, immediately following services.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
