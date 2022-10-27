Adams Center - Klaus Ebeling, 92, died October 20, 2022 at home after an extensive decline following a fall in March 2021. He and his wife, Barbara, have been cared for by family and several friends, as per their wishes. He passed peacefully surrounded by beloved family.
Klaus was a mixed media artist and art educator. He was born in Chemnitz, Germany, June 21, 1930 to Hans, an educator and historian, and Elisabeth Ebeling, a descendant of several generations of bakers. Klaus immigrated to USA in 1955 and married Barbara Eldridge, a North Country native, in 1956. They raised five children and have resided in Adams Center NY since 1960.
Klaus studied art and architecture in Braunschweig, Germany (degree 1955), art education at Penn State and received an MFA in Sculpture from Syracuse University in 1965.
Klaus began working as an architectural draftsman, but soon found his calling as an art teacher and professor from 1957 to 1995 in Adams Center and then at JCC. While at JCC he began teaching snow and ice sculpture and went on to compete in nearly 100 national and international events, winning many metals and having a grand time.
Klaus has written and illustrated a number of books, in most cases self-published, on family history, new-age cooking (both topics in partnership with Barbara), Indian miniature Ragamala painting, Andean archaeology, worldwide winter sculpture, also textbooks for his courses at JCC. His final book was TREE and PYRAMID, an eMemoir [2012, Kindle store, amazon.com] of their more than half a century of marriage and 4 centuries of documented ancestors. He promoted it in an excerpt column, GOOD NEWS, in the Jefferson County Journal.
Klaus always enjoyed wilderness camping, canoeing, and horseback riding with his family, creating art in various media, and just plain walking as exercise into his old age. German cakes from recipes of his late mother highlighted “Kaffeeklatsch”, their family get-togethers for more than half a century.
Klaus is survived by his wife, Barbara, 97; five children, Nancy Ebeling Dotson and spouse Douglas Dotson, Watertown; Albert (Bert) Ebeling and spouse Elizabeth (Betsey), Adams Center; Erika Ebeling and spouse David Arturo Cordozo, Adams Center; Krista Ebeling Juczak and spouse James Juczak, Adams Center; and Kora Ebeling, Adams Center; five grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; a brother, Peter, a cousin, and their respective offspring in Germany.
Klaus’s body has been donated to medical science. There will be a Memorial Kaffeeklatsch Gathering in January 2023. More information to follow. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice of Jefferson County.
