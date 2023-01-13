The Ebeling family has planned a Memorial Celebration and Kaffeeklatsch for Klaus Ebeling Jan 15, 2023, 3-6pm at Asbury UMC, 327 Franklin Street in Watertown. Dessert was forever his favorite meal so please join us, share a story and have a bite if you are so inclined.
