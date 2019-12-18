Korleen S. Marshall, 81, of Clayton passed away Monday evening, December 16, 2019, at Hospice of Jefferson County.
There will be a funeral service at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton at a time and date to be announced in May 2020 followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Korleen was born in Watertown on July 27, 1938, daughter of the late George W. and Lula Hutton Fox and she attended Clayton High School. On November 15, 1954 she married Patrick J. Marshall in the rectory of St. Mary’s Church with Rev. George Racette officiating. Mr. Marshall died August 4, 2003.
She worked at Graphic Controls as a machine operator in the rewind department for 18 years and she enjoyed being a mother and homemaker. Korleen was a former member of St. Mary’s Church and the Knights of Columbus Council 350 Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and feeding wildlife.
She is survived by her two daughters, GPeorgeen M. Clarke and husband Richard A. and Jean B. Marshall, all of Clayton; son-in-law Robert F. Youngs, Clayton; eight grandchildren, Robert and Patrick Clarke, Ryan and Keshia Youngs, Curtis, Timothy, and Lennon Buker, and Kaedee Cantwell; nine great grandchildren; brother Ronald G. Fox and wife Dawn M., Reading, PA; sister Barbara J. Dier and husband Grant E. “Bud” Jr., Clayton; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her daughter, Monica A. Youngs, died May 22, 2018.
In lieu of flowers donations in Korleen’s name may be made to Children’s Home of Jefferson County, 1704 State St., Watertown, NY 13601 or American Diabetes Assoc., 6390 Fly Rd., 2nd Floor, E. Syracuse, NY 13057. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
