Potsdam- Kristie Jo “Jo-Jo” Dow, 34, of State Hwy 56 passed away tragically on Saturday, May 20, 2023 as a result of a UTV accident in the Town of Stockholm. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 25 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street. Her funeral will be held privately for the family as will the burial in Brick Chapel Cemetery, Canton. A dear friend Sarah Cudlip will officiate. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, May 26 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at the Pierrepont Volunteer Fire Hall, 62 Old County Road, Canton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the family in Kristie’s name care of: Steve Dow, 5355 State Hwy 56, Potsdam, NY 13676 or to Justin Dowdle, 20 Morrill Road, Canton, NY 13617. Kristie was born January 10, 1989 in Potsdam and was a daughter of Bruce and Cathy (Aldous) Dowdle. She graduated Canton Central School in 2007 and attended SUNY Canton for three years. On June 13, 2009 she married Steve Dow in Brick Chapel Church. Kristie was a Teaching Assistant for Colton-Pierrepont Central School and formerly with St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES in the ABA Program and Canton Central School. She also taught summer school and did after school tutoring. Surviving are her husband Steve Dow of Potsdam; two daughters Kayden M. and Adylynn F. Dow of Potsdam; her parents Bruce and Cathy Dowdle of Pierrepont; sister Stacie (Travis) Cole of Colton; brother Justin (Cassie) Dowdle of Pierrepont; Mother and Father-inlaw Andy and Debbie Dow of Hannawa Falls; sister-in-law DeniAnne (Ronnie) Kilgore of Potsdam; nieces Morgan, Joslyn, Jordyn, Aubree, Kinsley and Riley; and nephews Finnley and Hucksley. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Kenneth and Mary Aldous. Kristie was a member of the Postdam Elks Lodge and USBC- United States Bowling Congress. At school she was a member of the District Trauma Sensitivity Team and the Caring Circle Team Kristie enjoyed spending time with her family and raising her beautiful daughters. She loved her students like they were her own. She loved bowling, playing soccer and softball and camping during the summer. She also took great pride in her garden. She was a loud and proud Green Bay Packers fan and loved dill pickles more than anybody ever should. She will be remembered for her infectious personality and beautiful smile that lit up every room she walked into. She was loved by everyone she ever met and has left an impact bigger than any of us ever imagined. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org. Please click on Tribute Page tab.
Kristie Jo “Jo-Jo” Dow
January 10, 1989 - May 20, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.