Kristie Lynn Dunn Rose of Houston Tx (formerly of Sackets Harbor, NY), passed away July 31, 2019 at the age of 49. She was born February 3, 1970 in Utica,NY. Kristie inspired countless individuals during her legacy as a bold and fearless leader in the retail industry. Her accomplishments included being number one in United States sales numerous times for her retail employer. She was so much to so many. She loved spending time with her daughter and grandson.
Kristie is survived by her daughter Kellie Rose and grandson Maddox Rose both of Frisco,TX, mother, Carolyn Holley Banville and husband Joseph of Watertown, NY, father, John Dunn III and wife Valarie, the Colony, TX, grandmother, Virginia Holley of Watertown, NY; sisters: Holly (Richard) Murray, Krugerville, Tx, Colleen Dunn, Dumas, Ok, Sheila (Jeremy) Stevens, Celina, TX; brother, John IV (Kristy) Dunn; stepsisters: Kelli Banville ((Joel) Dettmer, Watertown, NY, and Christine Banville, Watertown, NY and numerous nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.