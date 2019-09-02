RENSSELAER FALLS — The Family of Kyle “Fireball” Hartman invite Friends to a “Celebration of Life’ on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 9 AM - 9 PM at Morrison Mill, 208 Front Street, Rensselaer Falls, NY This would have been Kyle’s 70th Birthday.
Fobare’s BBQ & Catering at Noon, Music, Photo Display & Classic Car Cruise-In. FYI, donations may be made in Kyle’s name to the Richard Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyon Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 St. Hwy 11 Potsdam, NY 13676.
