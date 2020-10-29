MASSENA – Kylie E. McDonald, 24, unexpectedly passed away Saturday afternoon, October 24, 2020 at her home.
Kylie was born on April 21, 1996 in Massena, the daughter of Timothy I. and Tracy L. (Clark) McDonald. She was a 2014 graduate of Massena High, where she attended BOCES for cosmetology and hairdressing. Kylie worked for a time at the St. Regis and Highland Nursing Homes, Horizons Youth Center, and BJ’s Wholesale Club. Most recently she was working at Steve’s Stop and Shop in Louisville. She loved to travel, spending time on the water, going 4-wheeling, painting, and spending time with her family and friends.
Kylie is survived by her father, Timothy McDonald of Massena; her mother, Tracy (Mark) Pichette of Massena; her brother, Ian T. McDonald of Massena; her beloved dog and baby, Reese; her boyfriend, Stephen David of Cornwall; her grandparents, Al and Betty Clark of Brasher; her aunts and uncles, Jeff and Amber Clark, Phil and Lise McDonald, Chris McDonald, Lisa McDonald, and Tammy Fifield; and several cousins and friends.
Kylie was predeceased by her grandparents, Ralph and Freta McDonald and her cousin, Kirk McDonald.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home on Monday from 2-4:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held privately. A celebration of her life will follow beginning at 5:30 PM at the Louisville Fire Station. Services will be attendance controlled, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to 39 Serenity Place, Massena Drug-Free Coalition, or the Massena Humane Society.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
“LET HER SLEEP, FOR WHEN SHE WAKES, SHE WILL MOVE MOUNTAINS.” – Napoleon Bonaparte
